© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In frontline areas of the Sumy region, local men are refusing evacuation — not out of loyalty, but out of fear. They know that once they leave their homes, Ukraine’s draft offices (TCC) will seize the opportunity to send them to the front.
According to local official Olena Syma, even after visits from the police, so-called "White Angels," and community officers, the men chose to stay behind. The reason? They don't want to be forcibly mobilized.