"You don't inject a day-old baby with anything. They're not an IV drug user or a prostitute! And you're destroying their methylation.
You're destroying their ability to conduct a reaction given by God, that's central to gene expression.
No more shots! Not now not ever!"
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - at OC Eagle Forum 02/05/2023
Full presentation: https://rumble.com/v2ej0c2-beware-of-vaccine-dangers-and-dr-faucis-deceit-feb-5-2023-oc-ca-presentatio.html
