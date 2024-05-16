Create New Account
You don't inject a day-old baby with anything!
The Real Dr Judy
Published 18 hours ago

"You don't inject a day-old baby with anything. They're not an IV drug user or a prostitute! And you're destroying their methylation.

You're destroying their ability to conduct a reaction given by God, that's central to gene expression.

No more shots! Not now not ever!"


Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD -  at OC Eagle Forum 02/05/2023

Full presentation: https://rumble.com/v2ej0c2-beware-of-vaccine-dangers-and-dr-faucis-deceit-feb-5-2023-oc-ca-presentatio.html

