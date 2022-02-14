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Lara Logan Dropping Bombs | Flyover Conservatives
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2975 views • February 14, 2022
Lara Logan is a South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent. We had the opportunity to interview her in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin at the Election Integrity Event. She has a great perspective on what’s going on in the world today.
To learn more, follow: LaraLogan.com
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To learn more, follow: LaraLogan.com
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► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
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Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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