Is this the End? Converngence of Evil on so Many Fronts

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Is this the End? Evil is Converging
• More oil refineries offline – how many now
• Wars and rumors of wars
• Famine Engineered weather evidence in Iran, USA update
• Inflation, illegal income tax
• Pestilence – hantavirus outbreak smells
• Church and the Alien Deception / As the Days of Noah
• Car spy system shared with third parties
• Evidence of Tick Bio War of beef, pestilence
• NSPM-7 pre-crime, Constitution Destroyer