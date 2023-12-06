SHaDoWCa7 sings Elven Ballad Leliana's Song - In Uthenera (Dragon Age: Origins)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on July 29, 2013.
Lyrics: Leliana's Song
Hahren na melana sahlin
Emma ir abelas
Souver'inan isala hamin
Vhenan him dor'felas
In uthenera na revas
Vir sulahn'nehn
Vir dirthera
Vir samahl la numin
Vir 'lath sa'vunin'
English Translation:
Elder your time is come,
Now I am filled with sorrow,
Weary eyes need resting,
Heart has become grey and slow,
In waking sleep is freedom.
We sing, rejoice,
We tell the tales,
We laugh and cry,
We love one more day.
