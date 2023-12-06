SHaDoWCa7 sings Elven Ballad Leliana's Song - In Uthenera (Dragon Age: Origins)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on July 29, 2013.

Lyrics: Leliana's Song

Hahren na melana sahlin

Emma ir abelas

Souver'inan isala hamin

Vhenan him dor'felas

In uthenera na revas

Vir sulahn'nehn

Vir dirthera

Vir samahl la numin

Vir 'lath sa'vunin'

English Translation:

Elder your time is come,

Now I am filled with sorrow,

Weary eyes need resting,

Heart has become grey and slow,

In waking sleep is freedom.

We sing, rejoice,

We tell the tales,

We laugh and cry,

We love one more day.

