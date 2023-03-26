Why Jesus said tell no man

Welcome dearly beloved in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject on the truth about why Jesus told on many occasions in the Bible those that he healed and His disciples not to tell anyone who He was. Why did Jesus do this, was He a deceiver? Or was there a reason why Jesus said these things, please come and join us to hear the reasons. May you be blessed on your search of truth.

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

Why did Jesus tell the apostles to “tell no man”?

Was Jesus a deceiver?

What is prejudice?

Why are Davidians charged as being deceivers?

Do Davidians pull people out if the church?

