Why Jesus said tell no man
goldenbowlstudiessa
Published 16 hours ago

Welcome dearly beloved in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject on the truth about why Jesus told on many occasions in the Bible those that he healed and His disciples not to tell anyone who He was. Why did Jesus do this, was He a deceiver? Or was there a reason why Jesus said these things, please come and join us to hear the reasons. May you be blessed on your search of truth.

 

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

 

Why did Jesus tell the apostles to “tell no man”?

Was Jesus a deceiver?

What is prejudice?

Why are Davidians charged as being deceivers?

Do Davidians pull people out if the church?

 

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

 

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

(676) UPA7 SA - Golden Bowl Studies - YouTube

 

UPA 7 Zambia Youtube Channel

https://youtube.com/channel/UCN3miTw0jXmaZzx_hQTelAQ

 

Visit our websites

http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/

www.whyperish.org

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

 

Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263

Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304

Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328

UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282

Keywords
seventh day adventistspirit of prophecyellen whitewhy do we kill the prophetsthe unpardonable singods true churchdavidian seventh day adventistdsdasin that wont be forgivenwhy jesus said tell no manmark 8types and antitypes

