Kamala is ‘unable’ to put a sentence together: Mike Huckabee

88 views • August 14, 2023

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Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee discusses VP Kamala Harris taking center stage with voters as the 2024 election approaches on ‘Hannity.’

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