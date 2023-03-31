Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRUMP CHARGED WITH 34 COUNTS!! BUSINESS & OTHERWISE!! 50 YEARS OF INVESTIGATIONS!! NYPD ORDERS EVERY COP IN NEW YORK CITY DRESSED, READY, AND TO REPORT TOMORROW MORNING!!!! - SECURITY RAMPING UP!!!
235 views
channel image
Grafted In The Vine
Published 15 hours ago |

Trump supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago after indictment | FOX 5 DChttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtIyi1MdcK0

CNN Analyst Says NYPD Has Ordered Every Cop In The City Of Every Rank To ‘Show Up In Uniform Tomorrow’https://www.mediaite.com/crime/cnn-analyst-says-nypd-has-ordered-every-cop-in-the-city-of-every-rank-to-show-up-in-uniform-tomorrow/

NYC Ramps Up Security Again Ahead of Possible Grand Jury Action Against Trump, Police Sources Say https://www.nbcnewyork.com/investigations/nyc-ramps-up-security-again-ahead-of-possible-grand-jury-action-against-trump-police-sources-say/4178770/

Civil was atmosphere in the USA - Criminal charges were brought against Trump - The first America president to be brought to trial

https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/emfyliopolemiko-klima-stis-ipa-askithike-poiniki-dioxi-kata-tou-n-trab-o-protos-amerikanos-proedros-pou-odigeitai-se-diki-vid/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en
Trump indictment follows 50 years of investigation on many frontshttps://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-indictment-follows-50-years-of-investigation-on-many-fronts/ar-AA19hQPF

Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud, sources tell CNNhttps://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-indictment-hush-money-stormy-daniels/h_9ba863b633ff6ad45f4703e86cc10026

Trump Grand Jury Digs Into Hush Money Paid to Second Womanhttps://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-grand-jury-digs-into-hush-money-paid-to-second-woman-c1818ffb

The legal woes surrounding Trump and his Manhattan indictmenthttps://www.axios.com/2023/03/20/trump-legal-peril-indictment-new-york

Live updates: Trump indicted by grand jury in Stormy Daniels hush money schemehttps://www.msnbc.com/trump-investigation/live-blog/trump-indictment-arrest-grand-jury-news-live-updates-rcna76523

Gun control activists storm Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville after 'Trans Shaman' joined occupation of Kentucky legislature - as fears of a left-wing uprising loom ahead of Trans Day of Vengeancehttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11921273/Gun-control-activists-storm-Tennessee-State-Capitol-fears-left-wing-uprising-loom.html









Keywords
truthliferapturetribulationwaythe holy spiritfirst fruitsjesus is comingthe fatherthe sontransfigurationits timethe end is herejesus is comin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket