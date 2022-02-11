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URGENT Appeal to ALL Canadian Military VETERANS - Come to Ottawa NOW - Queen of Canada EXPOSED
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460 views • February 11, 2022
They may win this on sheer numbers. Overwhelming numbers can make them stand down. Bless all that are fighting for what it good and right. Source: Wil Paranormal.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uEPAOn1x3MfY/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uEPAOn1x3MfY/
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