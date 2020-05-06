PlanDemic The Movie Pt1 (Dr. Judy Mikovits)

Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are begging for salvation in a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality. Note: This film is being made by Mikki Willis, Coundown Radio has uploaded this clip at the request of the filmmakers due to extreme censorship of this material. We are honored to host it on this channel. Please sign up for updates directly from the filmmaker at plandemic.com The full Movie is being released summer 2020.