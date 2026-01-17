UNhealth Makes One UNFree

With Jamie Belz, FNTP, MHC, Business Development Specialist for the Nutritional Therapy Association and host of The Nutritional Therapy and Wellness Podcast

Mrs. Belz is passionate about amplifying her message that health freedom is foundational to all other freedoms. When we are shackled to UNhealth and dis-ease, how can we focus on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? What happens to an individual’s unique purpose when they are tethered to pain, dysfunction, and doctor appointments?

Conversely, when we are wholly healthy - mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally, relationally, financially - we are able to live our lives joyfully and with intention. When we feel good, we do good. Everything is better when we are healthy.

While this truth may be sobering, it is also empowering: there is no quick fix or easy button for “being healthy.” Optimal wellness does not come in a six-week package, a 90-day program, or a syringe, shake, or pill. The good news is, “being healthy” is attainable and it’s not overly complicated. It just requires education, intentionality, and discipline.

Modern “science” tends to complicate things, as funding floods to what can be patented, prescribed, and profited from, yet the truth of what we should eat and how we should live lies in the simple understanding of the “Foundations of Wellness” -- hydration, a nutrient-dense diet, digestion, blood sugar regulation, quality sleep, stress management, and joyful movement. When these foundations are viewed through the lens of bio-individuality, understanding there is no one-size-fits-all approach, real change is catalyzed and true freedom is realized.

As Mrs. Belz emphatically shares, “We cannot be both ignorant and free.” Education, followed by disciplined action, is how we reclaim our health and how we leave a legacy of vitality and freedom for generations to come.