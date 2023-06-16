💥 A Su-30SM crew detects and destroys an enemy aircraft in the special military operation
◽️ During combat missions, the multi-role fighter jets patrolled in the assigned area and covered the actions of helicopters as well as bomber and ground-attack aircraft.
🎯 During one of the sorties, an enemy aircraft was timely detected and destroyed.
