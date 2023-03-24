Create New Account
i am ai. Mind Blowing Deception and Spiritual Wickedness Manifest 2023
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

Every detail of this video clip is steeped with blasphemy and mocking of God Jesus and Holy Spirit and inverting truth. The helper!? Blaspheming the Holy Spirit! The Creator?! Breathed life into the Words!? Mocking God! The music = Lucifer and his pipes! Wow is this loaded!! Let no man, or artificial intelligence deceive you by any means! The grace and peace and Truth of Jesus Christ be with you all!JFCG GTC 2023 video;


 • GTC 2023 Keynote

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFI5epgsNmg&t=273s

Bio-aNd-Tech(iron/clay) vax(patch) factory in Jerusalem; https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblo...

Jerusalem Oracle video I did in 2021 when they started to build the oracle.


 • Oracle Cloud.Temp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgXV6tvLn-4&t=0s

Jerusalem oracle; https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en...

 1Kings 6:19 And the oracle he prepared in the house within, to set there the ark of the covenant of the LORD.

1Kings 6:23 And within the oracle he made two cherubims of olive tree, each ten cubits high.


wtfwu1

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

@manyfishers5276

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many...

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

  https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

