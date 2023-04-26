Create New Account
INFINITE ENERGY: BUT NOT FOR THE MASSES
Andrew Johnson of checktheevidence.com speaks at a gathering in Teesside, England to explain the discovery, development and cover-up of genuinely renewable energy technologies by the criminal cabals that are the true sources of power on our planet.

From Tesla's wirelessly transmittable ether-based energy discoveries of the early 20th century to the low energy nuclear reactions of Pons and Fleischmann in the 1980's (and much more) Johnson explains the principles of each in layman's terms, whilst covering the fates of those who broke the mould.


Compelling viewing - strap yourselves in...

