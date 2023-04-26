INFINITE ENERGY: BUT NOT FOR THE MASSES

Andrew Johnson of checktheevidence.com speaks at a gathering in Teesside, England to explain the discovery, development and cover-up of genuinely renewable energy technologies by the criminal cabals that are the true sources of power on our planet.
From Tesla's wirelessly transmittable ether-based energy discoveries of the early 20th century to the low energy nuclear reactions of Pons and Fleischmann in the 1980's (and much more) Johnson explains the principles of each in layman's terms, whilst covering the fates of those who broke the mould.
Compelling viewing - strap yourselves in...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.