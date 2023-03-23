This Is Where Soil Really Comes From

Do you know where soil actually comes from?

In this video, Martin Bidartondo, a Professor of Molecular Ecology who works in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, talks about how fungi contributes to the creation of soil!

Martin explains that soil does not only come from the aboveground parts of plants.

As it turns out, most of the soil comes from dying roots and fungi connected to them! 🍄

This PARTNERSHIP between plants and fungi plays a significant role in soil formation, as plants allocate a considerable amount of carbon to the root system. 🤝

