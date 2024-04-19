BREAKING: Massachusetts COVID Death Certificates - FELONY FRAUD? | Lied Saying Covid Injection Deaths Due to Covid? | John Beaudoin Sr. - Part 1 | The Real CdC

John Beaudoin Sr. joins us for Part 1 of our disturbing conversation about the death certificates that he received upon request from the state of Massachusetts and how he has determined that the agencies lied about the causes of death which he found out as he compared them to the VAERS reports. John explains what led him to get involved in this research and how he was just an engineer but was able to use those same skills to uncover what he calls “felony fraud” by those running VAERS. VAERS is co-managed by the CDC and FDA. Watch this explosive conversion today! Also, purchase John’s books at: https://therealcdc.com/. Follow him on X: https://x.com/johnbeaudoinsr?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw.

And thank you for your support of the Mom’s on a Mission Podcast through our affiliates below or by donating on our website! You are amazing!





Affiliates:

Roots:

https://therootbrands.com/momsonamission





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



