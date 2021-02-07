© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There's a crack in the wall at Castle Rock Studios... Who's in charge here?
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
2093 views • February 07, 2021
There actually was a crack in the movie set wall where they are filming the faux "president" pretending to have some kind of authority. Somebody built on the theme and produced this vid. Ain't it the truth?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.