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Kerry Cassidy - Juan O Savin Interview FEB 12, 2021
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742 views • February 13, 2021
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews author, mystery man, special forces?, Q?, Juan O Savin on FRIDAY, FEB 12, 2021. This is a cutting-edge, groundbreaking interview with someone very close to Trump and his team. Is the military really in control of the United States at this time? If so, why don't they let We the People know? What about Deep State sock puppet China Joe Biden? How long will the Lame Stream Media Kabuki Theater be allowed to continue? How much damage will Deep State Biden do? When will it end? How will it end? These questions and more...
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