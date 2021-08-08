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Gain-of-Function Fauci for much longer because she is working on fixing the election fraud❗🇺🇲
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220 views • August 08, 2021
Mindy Robinson says the mask mandates are anti-science, the PCR test are fraudulent, and that her elected officials won't be taking advice from Gain-of-Function Fauci for much longer because she is working on fixing the election fraud❗🇺🇲
She managed to say all of that and more in under 2-minutes and she even spelled out her name for them.
She managed to say all of that and more in under 2-minutes and she even spelled out her name for them.
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