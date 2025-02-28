Marching Into March-

God is Breaking His Church away from the world and if you don't choose a side it will pull you apart.





LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Bitchute and every Sunday at 1:00 PM EST for World News, see the contact list below!

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers' "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021

https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...

Neighborhood B2T Platform: neighborhoodsocial.com ResistanceChicks

JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast!https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Pol...

Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/cont...

Website: resistancechicks

https://www.resistancechicks.com/

sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Sound Cloud / leah-svensson Masfaith3

NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively atmygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC. We urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Old School Survival Boot Camp 140 hands-on or interactive class every year in the month of May, www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?re...

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com...

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonsto... TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resi...

Facebook: / resistancechicks

Telegram : https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceC...

Truthsocial:https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceCh...

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Getter: https://gettr.com/user/resistancechics

FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed are solely those of the host/ hosts and do not necessarily represent those of any other Networks is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented

FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER

The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes financial advice.

The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product or to adopt any investment strategy.