Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JOE BIDEN “WHERE’S THE MONEY?” OHHHH SHIT… W/ BEARD VET ON THE BIG MIG |EP180
channel image
The Big Mig
13 Subscribers
13 views
Published 20 hours ago

THE BIG MIG SHOW

DECEMBER 04, 2023


EPISODE 180 – 7PM


Hunter Biden’s Business Entity Owasco Made DIRECT Monthly Payments to Joe Biden – WITH RECEIPTS!




-Today, we learned Biden received $200K from his brother — a business partner of Hunter — directly into his personal bank account.




-Geert Wilders on his Dutch Coalition Must-Haves: “Stop Immigration and Give Our People their Money Back”




-How To Join The “Secret Boycott” Patriots Are Using To Crush Woke Corporations






HELP SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS,




America’s Veteran Owned Coffee Company.


https://www.beardvet.com


Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company


15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG


https://seaofmud.com

Keywords
trumpsatirenewsfunnypodcastsrumblepolitical humorthe big miglance migliacciogeorge balloutinebeard vetbeard vet coffeebeard vet energybeard vet tactical

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket