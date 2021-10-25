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Clear and Present Danger with Philippe Argillier
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44 views • October 25, 2021
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/j/L/z/A/jLzAc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
https://humanrightsunity.com/
James Grundvig sets up this episode of Unrestricted Truths by saying, "World War II didn't end in 1945, it went underground. Eugenics turned into genetics. A global Shadow Government was formed in 1954. Their doctrine, 'Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars' was launched."
The 44-page manual published in May 1979, 'Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars', funded by the Rockefellers, Harvard University, Air Force and international bankers is a plan for total, worldwide control of the world's energy – not just gas and electric – but YOUR energy, with a plan to control it all. A copy of the classified 'Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars' (Technical Manual SW7905.1) was accidentally left in an IBM copier that had been purchased at a surplus sale, when it was found in 1986.
It is the product of a discipline called "Operations Research" developed during World War II to attack enemy populations using tools of social engineering and psychological warfare. It was allegedly published by the JASON group, and presented at the first known Bilderberger Group meeting in 1954.
According to this secret document, the "international elite" decided in 1954 to wage a "quiet war" against the American people through the manipulation of industry, peoples' pastimes, education and political leanings. It called for a quiet revolution, pitting people against each other, with the goal of shifting wealth from "the irresponsible many" into the hands of the "responsible and worthy few," which is exactly what we have seen implemented with the COVID-19 PSYOP and bioweapon; a massive transfer of wealth from the middle classes to the billionaire elite who comprise the Shadow Government.
Much of this secret war of the elites against the people has been fought under the guise of "sustainable growth" and by promoting the lie of human-caused Climate Change from fossil fuel carbon emissions, which has gone under many names: UN Agenda 21, UN Agenda 2030, The Green New Deal and the Great Reset, always with the abiding message that humans are overpopulated and that we're destroying the Earth.
In other words, we are the carbon they want to reduce and the Shadow Government has succeeded in brainwashing billions of people into committing mass suicide with the COVID jab.
Maria Zack of Nations in Action introduces us to French billionaire, Philippe Argillier who she says has an extensive background in high finance and infrastructure development. Over the course of his work, he has run into the Shadow Government, which he describes as an "Extremely sophisticated entity, run by a few people that runs the lives of 8 billion people on Earth."
She says she spent 4 months investigating Philippe and his claims, which she was able to validate in several countries. She's come to understand that the theft of the 2020 Election "Is just a tiny piece of what we have to do, because now, we're headed right up to the pinnacle, to the head of the snake, of having to take them down in order to fix everything else below.
"Nothing can be fixed unless you go to the root problem...so, I've been very grateful for Philippe's time and his labor of love for humanity in helping us learn more, so we can work cohesively to actually build this system of eradication and also outing the truth to the people and that's what's really been a mammoth effort and he's been a trooper for standing by and helping us, because we could not do this without him."
Argillier says the day-to-day operations of the Shadow Government are run by 38 individuals but more important than the identity of these people is this entity's structure and system that controls the global Deep State of compromised government members around the world and which it is his goal to eradicate without any conflict and which he believes he has the power to do with the four databanks, of which he obtained full ownership on September 1st of this year......
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
https://humanrightsunity.com/
James Grundvig sets up this episode of Unrestricted Truths by saying, "World War II didn't end in 1945, it went underground. Eugenics turned into genetics. A global Shadow Government was formed in 1954. Their doctrine, 'Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars' was launched."
The 44-page manual published in May 1979, 'Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars', funded by the Rockefellers, Harvard University, Air Force and international bankers is a plan for total, worldwide control of the world's energy – not just gas and electric – but YOUR energy, with a plan to control it all. A copy of the classified 'Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars' (Technical Manual SW7905.1) was accidentally left in an IBM copier that had been purchased at a surplus sale, when it was found in 1986.
It is the product of a discipline called "Operations Research" developed during World War II to attack enemy populations using tools of social engineering and psychological warfare. It was allegedly published by the JASON group, and presented at the first known Bilderberger Group meeting in 1954.
According to this secret document, the "international elite" decided in 1954 to wage a "quiet war" against the American people through the manipulation of industry, peoples' pastimes, education and political leanings. It called for a quiet revolution, pitting people against each other, with the goal of shifting wealth from "the irresponsible many" into the hands of the "responsible and worthy few," which is exactly what we have seen implemented with the COVID-19 PSYOP and bioweapon; a massive transfer of wealth from the middle classes to the billionaire elite who comprise the Shadow Government.
Much of this secret war of the elites against the people has been fought under the guise of "sustainable growth" and by promoting the lie of human-caused Climate Change from fossil fuel carbon emissions, which has gone under many names: UN Agenda 21, UN Agenda 2030, The Green New Deal and the Great Reset, always with the abiding message that humans are overpopulated and that we're destroying the Earth.
In other words, we are the carbon they want to reduce and the Shadow Government has succeeded in brainwashing billions of people into committing mass suicide with the COVID jab.
Maria Zack of Nations in Action introduces us to French billionaire, Philippe Argillier who she says has an extensive background in high finance and infrastructure development. Over the course of his work, he has run into the Shadow Government, which he describes as an "Extremely sophisticated entity, run by a few people that runs the lives of 8 billion people on Earth."
She says she spent 4 months investigating Philippe and his claims, which she was able to validate in several countries. She's come to understand that the theft of the 2020 Election "Is just a tiny piece of what we have to do, because now, we're headed right up to the pinnacle, to the head of the snake, of having to take them down in order to fix everything else below.
"Nothing can be fixed unless you go to the root problem...so, I've been very grateful for Philippe's time and his labor of love for humanity in helping us learn more, so we can work cohesively to actually build this system of eradication and also outing the truth to the people and that's what's really been a mammoth effort and he's been a trooper for standing by and helping us, because we could not do this without him."
Argillier says the day-to-day operations of the Shadow Government are run by 38 individuals but more important than the identity of these people is this entity's structure and system that controls the global Deep State of compromised government members around the world and which it is his goal to eradicate without any conflict and which he believes he has the power to do with the four databanks, of which he obtained full ownership on September 1st of this year......
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