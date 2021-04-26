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"Narrative of A. Gordon Pym of Nantucket", Concluding Notes, by Edgar Allan Poe
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10 views • April 26, 2021
The book I was reading from did not include a preface or concluding notes, but the Gutenberg website I have been referencing in the description here does. This is the concluding note included on the Gutenberg site.
The picture used is a photograph of Poe taken in June of 1849, a daguerreotype given to Poe's friend Mrs. Annie L. Richmond.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#note
The picture used is a photograph of Poe taken in June of 1849, a daguerreotype given to Poe's friend Mrs. Annie L. Richmond.
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/51060/51060-h/51060-h.htm#note
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