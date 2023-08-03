Blacks for Trump | "I'm here to show Jack Smith that he's a punk & he's going to jail for treason.

WATCH🚨: In front of the courthouse “Blacks for Trump” tells the media that prosecutor Jack Smith is an ugly sell-out.
Blacks for Trump are fired up:
"I'm here to show Jack Smith that he's a punk. I'm here to let him know he's going to jail for treason. Him and Biden and Obama and all the other suckers that are going against Trump for no reason."
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1687171950769274881?s=20
