Ukraine Says a Mass Burial Site With 440 Bodies Found in a Recaptured City
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1n1ab50a

09/16/2022 The Guardian: A mass burial site of 440 soldiers and unknown civilians has been discovered by Ukrainian authorities near the recaptured city of Izium

Keywords
