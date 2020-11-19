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Need to Know The Fetzer Report Episode 68 - 18 November 2020
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5 views • November 19, 2020
Need to Know Episode 68 (18 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Sidney Powell keeps hammering election fraud on Globalist fake news media. Trump fires DHS director who claims election was clean and legit. Tsunami of vote fraud continues to flow. Dominion Software’s Eric Coomer described by associate as mentally ill sociopath. Portoguese Court rules PCR tests unreliable and unlawful. German class action lawsuit against lockdowns. Mouthwash kills COVID-19 in 30 seconds. Hunger game has begun. Biden will open borders. Trump announces Afghanistan troop withdrawals. Biden: This Thanksgiving mask the turkey. Whit house press secretary calls Dem Governors lockdowns Orwellian.
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