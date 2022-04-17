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Another Donor Round For Ukraine and Russia And China's Rapid Response Mechanism & Fake News
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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10 views • April 17, 2022
Another Donor Round For Ukraine and Russia And China's Rapid Response Mechanism & Fake News

https://rumble.com/v11av23-another-donor-round-for-ukraine-and-russia-and-chinas-rapid-response-mechan.html

This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Today's episode features, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

Sources:
*****************
UK Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qTAGyW
Lavrov Statement: - https://archive.ph/uoQIG
Wang Webin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3uKFp7e


----------------------------------------

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

UK Column, Another Donor Round For Ukraine, China Rapid Response
Keywords
ukraineuk warmongeringwith supplies of arms
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