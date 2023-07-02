Continue to pray for Divine Mercy that holds back the destruction of war
America will soon be overtaken by her enemies in preparation for the one world government... The earth continues to travail, in reaction to the elements that have become unstable, causing earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to intensify. Storms will be magnified causing great floods and massive landslides
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5616-continue-to-pray-for-divine-mercy-that-holds-back-the-destruction-of-war/
---------------
Gordon Chang: China's 'shock troops' now inside U.S.
https://www.wnd.com/2023/07/gordon-chang-chinas-shock-troops-now-inside-u-s/?ats_es=%5B-MD5-%5D/
----------------
Act of Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
by Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque
To the Sacred Heart of our Lord, Jesus Christ, I give myself and I consecrate my person and my life, my actions, pains, and sufferings so that I may be unwilling to make use of any part of my being other than to honor, love, and glorify the Sacred Heart.
This is my unchanging purpose, namely, to be all his and to do all things for the love of him, at the same time renouncing with all my heart whatever is displeasing to him. I therefore take you, O Sacred Heart, to be the only object of my love, the guardian of my life, my assurance of salvation, the remedy of my weakness and inconstancy, the atonement for all the faults of my life, and my sure refuge at the hour of death.
Be then, O Heart of goodness, my justification before God the Father, and turn away from me the strokes of his righteous anger. O Heart of love, I put all my confidence in you; for I fear everything from my own wickedness and frailty, but I hope for all things from your goodness and bounty.
Remove from me all that can displease you or resist your holy will; let your pure love imprint your image so deeply upon my heart that I shall never be able to forget you or to be separated from you.
May I obtain, from your loving kindness, the grace of having my name written in your heart; for in you, I desire to place all my happiness and glory, living and dying, in bondage to you.
Father,
we honor the heart of your Son,
broken by our cruelty,
yet symbol of love's triumph,
pledge of all that we are called to be.
Teach us to see Christ in the lives we touch
and to offer him living worship
by love-filled service to our brothers and sisters.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.