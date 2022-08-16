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NATO ready to attack a Nuclear plant to ethnically cleanse Russians from Ukraine - George Eliason
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107 views • August 16, 2022

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Aug 16, 2022 "Why is Zelensky shelling a Nuclear plant? The war will end and money stream will dry up. If Ukraine sets off a Nuclear explosion (3 times that of Chernobyl) funding opportunities increase and are guaranteed for 100 years during clean-up operations. This IS the thought behind the process. Bankrupting EU and US while ensuring disappearance of Russians and Russian speakers in the region." Follow and help fund independent journalist George Eliason on Substack and TNT radio. He has been based in Donbass since before 2014: https://tntradio.live/shows/the-george-eliason-show/

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ukrainerussiansvanessa beeleynuclear plantgeorge eliasonnato ready to attackethnically cleansezelensky shelling
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