Kathleen "Kate" Rubins, PhD (Stanford Medical School)
NASA
Astronaut. Mission #49
Biologist Studied heart cells beating, DNA sequence, and how fluids behave in space.
Honestly says NASA has not yet gone beyond Earth orbit.
8:40 on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P03vvRW5EIg#t=8m40s 22-Sep-2016
"We are also really pushing the boundaries in terms
of where we are going forward, with exploration. I think humans are naturally
driven to do this. And, this is really the
beginning,
I think, of human beings leaving low Earth orbit. I certainly plan on being around to see that."
Of course supposedly the Apollo missions went beyond low-earth orbit, fifty years ago, but of course they didn't really.
Sourced - NASA
