"And, this is really the beginning, I think, of human beings leaving low Earth orbit."
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
Kathleen "Kate" Rubins, PhD (Stanford Medical School)

NASA Astronaut.  Mission #49
Biologist Studied heart cells beating, DNA sequence, and how fluids behave in space.
Honestly says NASA has not yet gone beyond Earth orbit.
8:40 on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P03vvRW5EIg#t=8m40s  22-Sep-2016

"We are also really pushing the boundaries in terms of where we are going forward, with exploration. I think humans are naturally driven to do this. And, this is really the beginning,
I think, of human beings leaving low Earth orbit. I certainly plan on being around to see that."

Of course supposedly the Apollo missions went beyond low-earth orbit, fifty years ago, but of course they didn't really.

Sourced - NASA

