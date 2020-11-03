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Twitter Suspends Border Patrol & NY Post, Plus Big Tech Senate Censorship Hearing
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61 views • November 03, 2020
Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter testified under oath to the senate hearing on big tech. Today Twitter Suspends the account of the Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan for posting what seems like facts.
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--- Find Me ---
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurmCast
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qrzTkJ2LoAMw/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKrmjf4w__ayiR2hcvpJ7A
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Cruz and Dorsey Clip: https://twitter.com/CNET/status/1321496954669428736
Jim Jordan Tweet: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1321845879364608000
NY Post Cover: https://twitter.com/NEWS_MAKER/status/1321689366713028609/photo/1
Suspended Tweet: https://thefederalist.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/image001.jpg
Federalist Article: https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/29/exclusive-twitter-suspends-u-s-border-chief-for-celebrating-walls-protection-from-illegal-aliens/
Please take a second and subscribe, new content daily.
--- Find Me ---
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurmCast
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qrzTkJ2LoAMw/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKrmjf4w__ayiR2hcvpJ7A
---
Cruz and Dorsey Clip: https://twitter.com/CNET/status/1321496954669428736
Jim Jordan Tweet: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1321845879364608000
NY Post Cover: https://twitter.com/NEWS_MAKER/status/1321689366713028609/photo/1
Suspended Tweet: https://thefederalist.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/image001.jpg
Federalist Article: https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/29/exclusive-twitter-suspends-u-s-border-chief-for-celebrating-walls-protection-from-illegal-aliens/
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