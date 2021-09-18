WOW THIS IS HUGE!! LEFTIST MEDIA ADMITS THAT THE COVID PANDEMIC NUMBERS ARE A SCAM!

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The PROTECTED need to be PROTECTED from the Unprotected by forcing the Unprotected to use the protection that didn't protect the protected, but even the protected are now less protected because the protection declines so they need a boost of protection because the original protection didn't Protect... according to the makers with the liability shield.
Article link:
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/09/covid-hospitalization-numbers-can-be-misleading/620062/
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