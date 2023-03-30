Churches Hurt Greatly During Covid

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered a couple of stories about how the Covid lockdowns affected churches and how the fight still continues today.

COVID Panic Succeeded in Stemming Church Attendance

The COVID lockdowns and Fauci-led fearmongering, though ostensibly enacted to “slow the spread,” succeeded also in curbing church attendance across America, the Washington Times reported.

According to the Times report, which cited a November 2022 Pew Research poll, more Americans have stopped attending church since the lock downs than have increased their attendance.

Pew tracked church attendance data over the span of four years, from 2019 to 2022, covering the COVID panic and subsequent lock downs. Out of the poll respondents, 87% said that their religious habits have not changed substantially in the four-year span.

Christian School Sues State for Sidestepping Major Ruling on Religious Discrimination

A Christian school in Maine filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Education (DOE) for allegedly intending to circumvent a recent Supreme Court ruling barring the state from discriminating against religious schools.

In Carson v. Makin, the Supreme Court ruled that religious and private schools are eligible to receive tuition funds through the state’s school choice program, provided that they met the same requirements as other schools. In response, Maine lawmakers passed legislation that limited the ability for religious schools to gain an exemption from certain nondiscrimination rules while participating in the program, prompting First Liberty Institute to file a lawsuit on behalf of Bangor Christian School on Tuesday.

“From 1980 until the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Carson v. Makin, parents could not use their tuition benefit at a religious school. But in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Maine legislature changed the law to require BCS to violate its sincerely held religious beliefs in order to participate,” a press release on the lawsuit read. “This ‘poison pill’ imposes requirements that will prohibit BCS from teaching from its religious perspective or considering in admissions applicants’ alignment with the school’s statement of faith and religious educational mission.”

