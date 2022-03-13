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Classic Alex Jones shredding MeatHead. Remember the Archie Bunker TV series growing up? One of the best shows of our time. Everybody watched it. Meat Head was always an Idiot on Tv and in real life.
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153 views • March 13, 2022
I love it when he rants and raves. Too funny. Meat Head really got under his skin.
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