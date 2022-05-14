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UFO Alien Contact Soon? Bible Shows They Are Demonic ! - Ty Green [mirrored]
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92 views • May 14, 2022
Mirrored copy of "Alien Contact In 2022 ? They Are Coming !!!" posted 13 May 2022 on the TyGreen channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwR27g_2cxY
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
U.S. House of Representatives Subcomittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Open and Closed Hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena in Washington D.C. on May 17, 2022. I'm not so sure that something shocking will come out of this hearing but it is a conditioning of sorts to an event that happens around the time of the upcoming collapse. It's when THEY come down. Certainly a deception. Jesus warned us about this within scripture. The narrative of the ALIEN is A LIE.
.
Will there be Alien Contact in 2022 ??
I want you to keep this in mind when the subject of aliens come up.
Look at the word ALIEN, it should be a clue that the narrative is A LIE.
We’ve all seen the news reports of eyewitness accounts from our armed forces pilots citing the unidentified types in the air, the release of classified documents and what appears to be a recent NASA involvement gathering 24 religious leaders from various faiths in an effort to prepare for contact with other world beings. NASA did not hire them but they were involved with some funding.
.
And now The House Intelligence Committee’s Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation will hold a hearing on May 17, 2022 on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
.
Who knows if anything new will be brought forward from this hearing but what I want to remind you of is a definite deception around the time of the upcoming collapse.
All of this alien talk is a prep to get folks ready for what’s coming……….
In the book of Revelation, chapter 12, and verse 4 describes an event where Satan the dragon casts or sends down the third part of the stars; these are the fallen angels that were cast out of heaven with him long ago. He sends them down to the earth.
Here’s the event right here…..
.
Revelation 12:4
And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
Now look at Revelation 12:4,
.
Just before the day of redemption, the woman is ready to deliver a man child who shall rule with a rod of iron.
Remember, Israel, the man child, the 7 headed beast, and the remnant of her seed are groups of people referenced here in Revelation chapter 12.
.
The church the body of Christ;a group of people,
That Came from another group of people; Israel.
.
John 3:6
That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
.
Revelation 12:4 is describing a time just before church receives its glorified body.
When our bodies are redeemed.
We are already born again in the spirit.
Now look at this event that appears to happen, just before the day of redemption.
.
Revelation 12:4
And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
.
And then this group of people, the body of Christ, escapes…….
.
Revelation 12:5
And she brought forth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne.
.
But what’s this in Revelation 12:4?
Satan the dragon is casting the third of the stars to the earth.
These are the fallen angels that sided with him in the rebellion against God that got them kicked out of the 3rd heaven where God is.
.
It’s very clear in revelation 12:4 that Satan the dragon is casting down/ sending these fallen angels down to the earth.
.
It’s the verse folks want to ignore.
It appears to happen after the new world government is set up as verse 3 points to.
.
We don’t know what this encounter will look like but I can almost guarantee you that they won’t look like what we see in the movies.
Most likely THEY will look like US !!!!!
--------------------------------------------------
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwR27g_2cxY
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
U.S. House of Representatives Subcomittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Open and Closed Hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena in Washington D.C. on May 17, 2022. I'm not so sure that something shocking will come out of this hearing but it is a conditioning of sorts to an event that happens around the time of the upcoming collapse. It's when THEY come down. Certainly a deception. Jesus warned us about this within scripture. The narrative of the ALIEN is A LIE.
.
Will there be Alien Contact in 2022 ??
I want you to keep this in mind when the subject of aliens come up.
Look at the word ALIEN, it should be a clue that the narrative is A LIE.
We’ve all seen the news reports of eyewitness accounts from our armed forces pilots citing the unidentified types in the air, the release of classified documents and what appears to be a recent NASA involvement gathering 24 religious leaders from various faiths in an effort to prepare for contact with other world beings. NASA did not hire them but they were involved with some funding.
.
And now The House Intelligence Committee’s Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation will hold a hearing on May 17, 2022 on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
.
Who knows if anything new will be brought forward from this hearing but what I want to remind you of is a definite deception around the time of the upcoming collapse.
All of this alien talk is a prep to get folks ready for what’s coming……….
In the book of Revelation, chapter 12, and verse 4 describes an event where Satan the dragon casts or sends down the third part of the stars; these are the fallen angels that were cast out of heaven with him long ago. He sends them down to the earth.
Here’s the event right here…..
.
Revelation 12:4
And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
Now look at Revelation 12:4,
.
Just before the day of redemption, the woman is ready to deliver a man child who shall rule with a rod of iron.
Remember, Israel, the man child, the 7 headed beast, and the remnant of her seed are groups of people referenced here in Revelation chapter 12.
.
The church the body of Christ;a group of people,
That Came from another group of people; Israel.
.
John 3:6
That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
.
Revelation 12:4 is describing a time just before church receives its glorified body.
When our bodies are redeemed.
We are already born again in the spirit.
Now look at this event that appears to happen, just before the day of redemption.
.
Revelation 12:4
And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
.
And then this group of people, the body of Christ, escapes…….
.
Revelation 12:5
And she brought forth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne.
.
But what’s this in Revelation 12:4?
Satan the dragon is casting the third of the stars to the earth.
These are the fallen angels that sided with him in the rebellion against God that got them kicked out of the 3rd heaven where God is.
.
It’s very clear in revelation 12:4 that Satan the dragon is casting down/ sending these fallen angels down to the earth.
.
It’s the verse folks want to ignore.
It appears to happen after the new world government is set up as verse 3 points to.
.
We don’t know what this encounter will look like but I can almost guarantee you that they won’t look like what we see in the movies.
Most likely THEY will look like US !!!!!
--------------------------------------------------
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
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