⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (29 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled two attacks launched by 14th and 43rd mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 165 servicemen, and two pickup trucks.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, two attacks launched by assault groups of 21st and 63rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, AFU 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades have been hit near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy losses were up to 70 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, have struck AFU 28th mechanised and 3rd assault brigades close to Andreevka, Yakovlevka, Artyomovskoye, Kleshcheevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 110 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer have been hit. In addition, 2 command and control points for AFU drones have been destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with Army Aviation and artillery, have repelled four attacks launched by assault groups of the 58th Motorised Brigade, the 79th Air Assault Brig & the 128th Territorial Defence Brig close to Urozhainoye, Novomikhailovka & Staromayorskoye (DPR).

Manpower concentration areas of the AFU 72nd Mechd Brig have been hit near Ugledar and Vodyanoye (DPR).

The enemy losses were up to 130 soldiers, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 2 motor vehics & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian GoFs, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have hit manpower of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, two armoured fight vehics, & 8 motor vehicles.

In addition, 1 Bukovel electronic warfare station has been destroyed near Komsomolskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 55 servicemen, 2 motor vehicles & 2 Msta-B howitzers.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 124 areas.

One signal node of the AFU 66th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Podliman (Kharkov reg).

One command post of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade has been hit near Novomikhailovka (DPR).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 44 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Nyrkovo, Ploshchanka, Troitskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Zolotaryovka, Verkhnetoretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novofyodorovka & Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 517 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,392 UAVs, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,006 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,170 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,902 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 14,760 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.