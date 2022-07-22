Famous German Singer's Home Searched On Suspicion of Fake 'Vaccine' Card

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Famous German singer Nina Maleika was shocked to find a judicial order from the court that had been left on her desk by police when she returned home from her vacation in Italy. While away, authorities had broken into her home and searched inside on “suspicion” of a fake Covid vaccination card.
Continue reading the full story at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/famous-german-singers-home-raided-on-suspicion-of-fake-vaccination-card-she-fights-back-video/