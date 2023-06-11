The HighWire with Del Bigtree (06/08/23)





CRISIS OF TRUST-

The Great Awakening’ Global Premiere Event Seen Across The World; On The Jaxen Report, German data on Excess Mortality points toward the vaccine | Is SARS CoV-2 causing cancer or something else | and the history of euthanasia and population control; Then, do Doctors deserve to be trusted again? The Global Health Project seeks to address the crisis of trust between Doctors and Patients, but can they succeed?; Finally, The Story of One Doctor’s Very Rude Awakening.





Guests: Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Michael Turner





SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/