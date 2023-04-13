If You Can't Beat 'em, Join 'em

F.U. Politics
* Copy genius; don’t create mediocrity.
* Cutesy time is over.
* Let’s take our cues from the Dems.
9 Lessons:
1. Tell your opponents to go f--- themselves — and do it publicly.
2. Strike back immediately.
3. Never ever apologize for your failures and mistakes; just double down.
4. If you fail at first, try try again.
5. Move forward with policy goals; figure out implementation as you go along.
6. If Americans don’t want it, do it anyway!
7. Resist always.
8. Pick a target, freeze it, isolate it and do not let it go.
9. Follow the science until it says something you don’t like.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 13 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2hzrui-its-time-for-f.u.-politics-ep.-1990-04132023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.