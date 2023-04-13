Create New Account
If You Can't Beat 'em, Join 'em
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

F.U. Politics

* Copy genius; don’t create mediocrity.

* Cutesy time is over.

* Let’s take our cues from the Dems.


9 Lessons:

1. Tell your opponents to go f--- themselves — and do it publicly.

2. Strike back immediately.

3. Never ever apologize for your failures and mistakes; just double down.

4. If you fail at first, try try again.

5. Move forward with policy goals; figure out implementation as you go along.

6. If Americans don’t want it, do it anyway!

7. Resist always.

8. Pick a target, freeze it, isolate it and do not let it go.

9. Follow the science until it says something you don’t like.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 13 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2hzrui-its-time-for-f.u.-politics-ep.-1990-04132023.html

