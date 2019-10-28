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28Oct19 ISIS Beheaded? Baghdadi Bagged or Wag the Dog?
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12 views • October 28, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:47:40 Schumer unveils $460 BILLION program to kill all gas & diesel cars as centerpiece of Democrat campaign for Senate majority. Call it “Cash for Cronies”
01:31:36 Latest Boston Dynamic satire video tells us something very troubling about the military industrial complex
*01:23:56 52% of public believe impeachment is a stunt
*01:46:59 CALLERS join to give their opinion on whether the Baghdadi raid is another Wag the Dog, Osama bin Laden fable
*00:04:29 Baghdadi’s reign of terror & the official story of his death
*00:14:00 Washington Post mocked for headline calling Baghdadi a “religious scholar” — but the full obituary is MUCH worse
*00:31:48 Obama freed Baghdadi (and other Al Qaeda members) from prison to form ISIS
01:04:20 How many times have we told Baghdadi died? Remember the lies about the Osama bin Laden raid?
*01:45:59 Russia dismisses Trump’s statements about Baghdadi raid as false
*00:42:01 John Kelly makes the case for forever war — they hate us, hate the way we live, hate the God we worship — is he talking about Democrats? It’s the same old “they hate us for our freedom” line
*00:47:40 Schumer unveils $460 BILLION program to kill all gas & diesel cars as centerpiece of Democrat campaign for Senate majority. Call it “Cash for Cronies”
01:31:36 Latest Boston Dynamic satire video tells us something very troubling about the military industrial complex
*01:23:56 52% of public believe impeachment is a stunt
*01:46:59 CALLERS join to give their opinion on whether the Baghdadi raid is another Wag the Dog, Osama bin Laden fable
*00:04:29 Baghdadi’s reign of terror & the official story of his death
*00:14:00 Washington Post mocked for headline calling Baghdadi a “religious scholar” — but the full obituary is MUCH worse
*00:31:48 Obama freed Baghdadi (and other Al Qaeda members) from prison to form ISIS
01:04:20 How many times have we told Baghdadi died? Remember the lies about the Osama bin Laden raid?
*01:45:59 Russia dismisses Trump’s statements about Baghdadi raid as false
*00:42:01 John Kelly makes the case for forever war — they hate us, hate the way we live, hate the God we worship — is he talking about Democrats? It’s the same old “they hate us for our freedom” line
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