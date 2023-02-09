https://gettr.com/post/p27oxgreae1
2023.02.08 The CCP is arresting people everywhere, while claiming to be running a "self-reform" campaign akin to “self-castrating”. An American who tried to buy a similar spy balloon was asked to do all kinds of ID-verification while a Chinese citizen could buy it easily without being asked for anything. If we just look at the Western bureaucrats and their appeasement policy towards the CCP; their being compromised by the CCP through information, money and sex; and the political and military infiltrations by the CCP, you will see how absurd this whole situation is!
CCP现在到处抓人，自我阉割自我革命。美国人买气球被各种查身份，但是换成用中国人身份购买就没事。西方的官僚，以及对中共的绥靖政策，和被他们蓝金黄的结果，和政治渗透，军事渗透是多么的荒唐！
