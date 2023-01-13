https://gettr.com/post/p24vd6wdd44
1/11/2023 Miles Guo: Weijian Shan, Jack Ma, Ma Mingzhe, Pony Ma, Hui Ka Yan, Wang Jianlin, Neil Shen, Changpeng Zhao, and all those who serve as the accomplices of the CCP to help it infiltrate the West and dominate the world will be thoroughly investigated by the US. If not, the US will be in danger.
#WeijianShan #JackMa #MaMingzhe #PonyMa #HuiKaYan #WangJianlin #NeilShen #ChangpengZhao #CCP #US
1/11/2023 文贵直播：单伟建、马云、马明哲、马化腾、许家印、王健林、沈南鹏、赵长鹏等所有帮中共渗透西方和称霸世界的打手们都将被美国彻查，否则美国就危险了！
#单伟建 #马云 #马明哲 #马化腾 #许家印 #王健林 #沈南鹏 #赵长鹏 #中共 #美国
