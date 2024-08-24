RT News August 24, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 24, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russian air defence systems shoot down Ukrainian drones that tried to attack three regions overnight. Kiev's incursion bid into the Kursk region is failing, with more than 5,000 of its troops killed in action. While India's prime minister traveled to Kiev in hopes of finding a road map for peace, Washington is unhappy with the multilateral approach and advises Narendra Modi to pick a side. Disturbing images from southern Russia. After inmates at a jail in the Volgograd region take hostages and kill four prison employees, special forces take out the perpetrators, who pledged allegiance to Islamic state. The EU's outgoing top diplomat, seems surprised Libya's turning its back on Europe and embracing Russia, that's despite the bloc bearing responsibility for its 2011 bombing campaign that left that country in ruins.