Sex and The Decline of Divine Education (Romans 1:16-2:11) | Who knows God?

As Paul unpacks how this new bourgeoning church should approach their view of life and Roman culture he asserts that everyone has always had some sort of innate awareness that a divine being must exist and there must also be a moral standard this divinity must desire and steps into addressing the underlying cause of why this knowledge seems to have all but disappeared from the modern world (2,000 years ago) and it just might have connections to our modern world in 2023. We talk about Romans chapter 1 and the start of chapter 2 through a Dumb Christian approach just looking at what Paul meant and what the original readers would have understood him to mean.

