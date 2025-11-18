BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Algeria has officially confirmed the purchase of Su-57E from Russia, becoming the first export customer of this 5th generation fighter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 2 days ago

Algeria has officially confirmed the purchase of Su-57E from Russia, becoming the first export customer of this 5th generation fighter.

According to preliminary information, the first batch of Su-57E for Algeria will consist of 6 fighters, after which new deliveries may follow.

More:  Two Russian fifth-generation fighters Su-57E have been delivered to a foreign customer.

"They have started combat duty and are demonstrating their best qualities. Our customer is satisfied," said UAC CEO Vadim Badeha at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

(video yesterday of clip from the Dubai Airshow)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy