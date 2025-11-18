Algeria has officially confirmed the purchase of Su-57E from Russia, becoming the first export customer of this 5th generation fighter.

According to preliminary information, the first batch of Su-57E for Algeria will consist of 6 fighters, after which new deliveries may follow.

More: Two Russian fifth-generation fighters Su-57E have been delivered to a foreign customer.

"They have started combat duty and are demonstrating their best qualities. Our customer is satisfied," said UAC CEO Vadim Badeha at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

(video yesterday of clip from the Dubai Airshow)