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As The CONvid Continues, It Is The Christian's Duty To Resist The Tyranny
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10 views • November 17, 2021
Christians are called to submit to lawful authority (Romans 13:1-7). However, when those who are the ministers of God usurp their authority and become tyrants against the people, Christians are to resist and oppose them. We'll take a look at a few examples in Scripture: Moses, John the Baptist and the apostles... even Christ Himself.
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