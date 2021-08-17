COVID Vaccines and Blood Clots Update, 3670

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.Supporters of the COVID vaccines are quick to emphasize that relatively few recipients have experienced post-vaccination blood clotting. However, recent findings of a Canadian physician about microscopic blood clots in most of his patients have been largely ignored by major news media.Dr Charles Hoffe has been practicing medicine for 28 years in a small, rural town in British Columbia, Canada. He has given about 900 doses of the Moderna experimental mRNA vaccine to his patients. So, contrary to some critics, he is no anti-vaccine doctor.The core problem he has seen are microscopic clots in his patients’ tiniest capillaries.“[These are] blood clots occurring at a capillary level. This has never before been seen. This is not a rare disease. This is an absolutely new phenomenon.”Most importantly, Dr. Hoffe has emphasized these micro-clots are too small to show up on CT scans, MRI, and other conventional tests, such as angiograms, and can only be detected using the D-dimer blood test.Using this test, he found that 62% of his patients injected with an mRNA vaccine show the presence of these tiny clots. As he explained it, the spike proteins in the vaccine become:“… part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium. This means that these cells which line your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth so that your blood flows smoothly now have these little spikey bits sticking out. … when the platelet comes through the capillary it suddenly hits all these COVID spikes and it becomes absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form to block that vessel.”Dr. Hoffe’s assessment appeared in the Aug. 6 edition of “TrialSiteNews.“The most alarming part of this is that there are some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs which cannot re-generate. When those tissues are damaged by blood clots they are permanently damaged,” said Dr. Hoffe.Dr. Hoffe’s findings quickly landed him in trouble with British Columbia health authorities. After writing the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons and B.C.’s public health officer, Bonnie Henry, he had his hospital privileges suspended. Since Dr. Hoffe was responsible for covering the Emergency Room for 2 weeks out of the month in his little town of Lytton, B.C., the hospital announced that they would have to close the ER for those two weeks out of each month.Subsequently, Dr. Hoffe’s home was burned down in what was called the White Lake Fire.A GoFund Me page has been set up for Dr. Hoffe in the “Accidents and Emergencies” category.To date, a total of $1510 CAD has been raised out of a goal of $5000.In the same Aug. 6 edition of TrialSiteNews, it was revealed that similar findings have been published by the Salk Institute which provide a rationale for seeing spike proteins as causing clots.“The chief finding was that the spike protein associated with the COVID virus and with vaccines was connected to strokes, heart attacks and blood clots.”According to the Salk Institute:“The paper, published in Circulation Research, [April 30, 2021] also shows conclusively that COVID-19 is a vascular disease, demonstrating exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages and attacks the vascular system on a cellular level. … the paper provides clear confirmation and a detailed explanation of the mechanism through which the [spike] protein damages vascular cells.”“Salk researchers and collaborators show how the protein damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease.”The quote from the Salk Institute continues:“A lot of people think of it as a respiratory disease, but it’s really a vascular disease,” says Assistant Research Professor Uri Manor, who is co-senior author of the study. “That could explain why some people have strokes, and why some people have issues in other parts of the body. The commonality between them is that they all have vascular underpinnings.”According to the Daily Expose’s explanation of the meaning of the Salk study:“Therefore any person who does not suffer a serious adverse reaction to the Covid vaccine only does so because their innate immune system is protecting them from the vaccine, not with the vaccine as authorities want you to believe. The vaccine is the weapon. Your immune system is your defense.”I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.