© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cashless Society Set During Iran-Israel War! Digital Dollar Infrastructure legalized! With all the hidden crat of passing the Federal Reserve in 1913! Time for Impeachment! The beneficiary, World Liberty Financial, is run by Trump's two sons and Witkoff's two sons! Outrageous! "Never let a good crisis go to waste." Look at the timing in which "The Genius Act" was passed! (While we will never know if this was the main reason for the "12 Day War," it was exploited and well-timed while everyone looked other directions!) Carney in Canada will tie into this...