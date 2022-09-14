Create New Account
"I Think I'm Being Cooked!" Cried The Frog In The Pot Of Water Coming To A Boil
The Appearance
Published 2 months ago |

MAILBAG SHOW * 9.13.2022


ARTICLES MENTIONED ON THE SHOW...


COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTERS FOR YOUNG ADULTS: A RISK-BENEFIT ASSESSMENT...

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4206070


HARVARD JOHNS-HOPKINS SCIENTISTS FOUND COVID 19 SHOTS 98 TIMES WORSE THAN THE VIRUS...

https://www.thedailyretina.com/america/uncategorized/ethically-unjustifiable-scientists-from-harvard-johns-hopkins-found-covid-19-vaccines-98-times-worse-than-the-virus/


LIST OF U.S. FOOD MANUFACTURING PLANTS DESTROYED...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/updated-list-us-based-food-manufacturing-plants-destroyed-biden-regime-can-now-participate-add-incidents-interactive-map/





Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on YouTube...

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.

