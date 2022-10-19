Episode 163: What Does COVID Long Haulers And Lyme Have In Common

What are the similarities to COVID and Lyme? What tests can be done to monitor the effects of COVID disease and long haulers? Dr. Deb shares the testing that you can ask your doctor for and how to interpret these results. She also gives you common supplements that can help reverse the inflammation and microvessel clotting that occurs from the disease.

Do not miss these highlights:

00:26 The common COVID Long Haulers symptoms that we see with other bacterias and viruses

01:18 COVID Long Haulers tend to mimic a lot of other diseases, but COVID can also activate or reactivate underlying viruses that have been laying dormant in your body for a very long time

02:41 Just because your symptoms resolve for a week or two, doesn’t mean that they’re going to completely resolve

03:53 In the UK, they stopped some of the vaccination studies because it was causing people to have a false positive HIV result

04:32 Tips and recommendations to ask your healthcare practitioner to test for at least once a year, if not every six months, whether you’ve had the COVID vaccine or you’ve had the COVID illness

06:58 Functional Medicine interventions for people who test positive or have elevated numbers of D-dimer

08:59 The whole concept of doing testing is to prevent disease and prevent further inflammatory conditions. We don’t want this to go on for so long, that it will be damaging and will be difficult to reverse

10:13 If you’re still having a Long Haulers issue, it’s not going to be something that you fix overnight, it’s going to take time, so work with a practitioner that understands these protocols

